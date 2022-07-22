Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Alexander Waislitz Purchases 240,000 Shares

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz acquired 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$51,600.00 ($35,102.04).
Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 116,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,940.00 ($16,965.99).
- On Friday, June 24th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 120,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,200.00 ($17,142.86).
- On Monday, June 27th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 113,500 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,970.00 ($16,986.39).
- On Monday, June 6th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 220,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,400.00 ($40,408.16).
- On Friday, May 20th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 75,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,250.00 ($13,775.51).
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 80,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,800.00 ($15,510.20).
- On Thursday, May 12th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 90,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,200.00 ($17,142.86).
- On Monday, May 9th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 173,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,440.00 ($32,952.38).
- On Tuesday, May 3rd, Alexander Waislitz acquired 80,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,400.00 ($16,598.64).
- On Thursday, April 28th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 15,264 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,655.52 ($3,167.02).
