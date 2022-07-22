Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Alexander Waislitz Purchases 240,000 Shares

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz acquired 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$51,600.00 ($35,102.04).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thorney Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, June 29th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 116,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,940.00 ($16,965.99).

On Friday, June 24th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 120,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,200.00 ($17,142.86).

On Monday, June 27th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 113,500 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,970.00 ($16,986.39).

On Monday, June 6th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 220,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,400.00 ($40,408.16).

On Friday, May 20th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 75,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,250.00 ($13,775.51).

On Wednesday, May 18th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 80,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,800.00 ($15,510.20).

On Thursday, May 12th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 90,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,200.00 ($17,142.86).

On Monday, May 9th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 173,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,440.00 ($32,952.38).

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Alexander Waislitz acquired 80,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,400.00 ($16,598.64).

On Thursday, April 28th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 15,264 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,655.52 ($3,167.02).

Thorney Technologies Stock Performance

Thorney Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Thorney Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorney Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.