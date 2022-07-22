Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.91.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $15.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. Thoughtworks’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $29,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

