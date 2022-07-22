TOKPIE (TKP) Price Hits $0.10

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges. TOKPIE has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $62,735.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000134 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

