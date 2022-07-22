TOKPIE (TKP) Price Hits $0.10

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges. TOKPIE has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $62,735.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- SENSO (SENSO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.
- 3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
TOKPIE Coin Profile
TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling TOKPIE
