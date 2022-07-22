Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Trading 3.8% Higher

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.68 and last traded at $51.67. 4,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,326,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,075,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 121.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.