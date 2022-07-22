Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TORXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

