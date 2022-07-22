Torray LLC Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Torray LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 2.1% of Torray LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $12,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.4% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $213,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.49. 5,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,581. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day moving average is $131.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

