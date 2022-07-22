Torray LLC Cuts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Torray LLC lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,173 shares of company stock worth $390,798. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $4.93 on Friday, reaching $355.61. 13,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,070. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.13. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.95.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

