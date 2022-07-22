Torray LLC Grows Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Torray LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in Blackstone by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Blackstone by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $98.91. 69,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,783. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

