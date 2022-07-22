Torray LLC Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Torray LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.9 %

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,573. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

