Torray LLC Invests $10.36 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Torray LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,361,000. Texas Instruments comprises 1.7% of Torray LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.13. The company had a trading volume of 46,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,221. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.49. The company has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

