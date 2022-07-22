Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.55

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.55 and traded as high as C$7.65. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$7.54, with a volume of 47,115 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$308.62 million and a PE ratio of 52.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$161.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7028 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 135,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$1,070,666.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,070,666.80. In related news, Director Glenn Orval James Dagenais bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.82 per share, with a total value of C$31,312.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$367,674.21. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 135,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,070,666.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,070,666.80. In the last three months, insiders have bought 310,034 shares of company stock worth $2,524,249.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading

