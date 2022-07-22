TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.2 %

TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,578. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $128.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.82.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.5099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.58) to €60.00 ($60.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.58) to €59.00 ($59.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($48.59) to €51.30 ($51.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

