Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.95.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.89. 1,522,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.12 and its 200-day moving average is $210.87.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

