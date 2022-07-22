Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.48-$9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.95 billion-$14.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.88 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.61.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.03. 27,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,621. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,342,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 97.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $416,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $4,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

