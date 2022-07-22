Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.48-9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.95-14.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.61.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.18. The stock had a trading volume of 22,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.12 and a 200 day moving average of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.