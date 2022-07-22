TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Lowered to C$18.50 at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RNW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.89.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

TSE:RNW opened at C$16.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$15.87 and a 1 year high of C$22.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.48. The company has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$143.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$118.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7881281 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 195.83%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Further Reading

