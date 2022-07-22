TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56,296 shares during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy makes up 2.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc. owned 1.33% of TransGlobe Energy worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 330.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 29,513 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 579,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 428,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 547,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

TransGlobe Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. 11,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.95 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 27.57%.

TransGlobe Energy Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

