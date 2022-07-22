Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Shares Down 0.1%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Transurban Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

About Transurban Group

(Get Rating)

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.