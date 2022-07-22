Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Shares Down 0.1%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.
Transurban Group Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.
About Transurban Group
Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
