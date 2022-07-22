Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

TRV stock opened at $156.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.83. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,171 shares of company stock worth $3,160,929 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRV. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.86.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

