Trevian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.7% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.95. 16,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

