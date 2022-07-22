Trevian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after buying an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after buying an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.77. 248,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,172,992. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91.

