Trevian Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,356 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,649 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.3% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,909 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 476,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.03.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. 403,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,571,420. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

