Trevian Wealth Management LLC Sells 28,335 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,335 shares during the quarter. C3.ai accounts for 0.9% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 24.8% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $35,424.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,355 shares of company stock worth $76,773. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C3.ai Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE:AI traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. 45,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,276. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.35.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. C3.ai’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

