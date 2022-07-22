Trevian Wealth Management LLC Takes $53,000 Position in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ME. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 2,175.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 238,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 227,547 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 23andMe by 21.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter worth $92,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ME shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

ME traded down 0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching 2.85. 23,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,181. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.42. 23andMe Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of 2.12 and a fifty-two week high of 13.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 3.61.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 100.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 102.79 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 79.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.41%. 23andMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

