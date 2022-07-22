Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating) rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.49). Approximately 92,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 621,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.47).

Trident Royalties Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £114.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.63.

Trident Royalties Company Profile

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

