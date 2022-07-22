TriMas Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd.

TriMas has a payout ratio of 6.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TriMas to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

TriMas Stock Performance

TRS stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriMas news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $203,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,612.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TRS. TheStreet cut TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

