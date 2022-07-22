Triumph Capital Management Acquires 3,728 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $82.75 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average is $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

