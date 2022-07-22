Triumph Capital Management Acquires 472 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $114.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average is $121.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

