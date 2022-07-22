Triumph Capital Management Has $11.28 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 4.9% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $11,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,238,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $320.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.71 and a 200-day moving average of $334.20. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $296.39 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

