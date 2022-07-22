Triumph Capital Management Has $2.23 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 458.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,697 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,424,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6,943.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 383,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 377,809 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 995,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,889,000 after acquiring an additional 277,897 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,675,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,358,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ opened at $44.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73.

