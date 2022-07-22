Triumph Capital Management Has $688,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after buying an additional 321,934 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,383,000 after buying an additional 780,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,344,000 after buying an additional 418,123 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

