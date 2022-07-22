Triumph Capital Management Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFG)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 44,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000.

FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BUFG opened at $18.32 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96.

