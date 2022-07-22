Triumph Capital Management Purchases 14,600 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 97,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F opened at $13.00 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

