Triumph Capital Management Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $86.24 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

