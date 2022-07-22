TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Shares Up 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.69. Approximately 1,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

