Truist Financial Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $115.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company's stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.24.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

DVN opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 148.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 68,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 41,119 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 119.3% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

