Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,506 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Stephens lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.04.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

