Truist Financial Cuts Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target to $33.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Barnes Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of B stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares in the company, valued at $729,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 45,739 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Barnes Group by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Barnes Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 429,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,254,000 after buying an additional 92,778 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

