Truist Financial Cuts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $213.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial to $213.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SYK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.50.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.42. 1,800,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.8% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 41.0% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.