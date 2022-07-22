Truist Financial Lowers Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $33.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.22. 329,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,583. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -112.88 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. Vericel has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $60.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,169,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Vericel by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading

