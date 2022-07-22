Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TFC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.
Truist Financial Price Performance
TFC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,635,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,123,066. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $68.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Truist Financial
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truist Financial (TFC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.