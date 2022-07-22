Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TFC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,635,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,123,066. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $68.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.