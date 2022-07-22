Truist Financial Raises Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $54.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,323,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,072,000 after purchasing an additional 488,130 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,428,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,623,000 after purchasing an additional 650,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,934,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,462,000 after purchasing an additional 93,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

