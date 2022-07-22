TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TRST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.96. 928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,908. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $613.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.94.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other news, General Counsel Michael James Hall purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $31,720.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,270.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 1,705 shares of company stock valued at $53,084 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRST. StockNews.com downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

