Truvestments Capital LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of VMware by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after buying an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after buying an additional 4,541,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VMware by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after buying an additional 3,075,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VMware by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,766,440 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $436,455,000 after buying an additional 796,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMW stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.50 and its 200-day moving average is $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83.

Insider Activity at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.