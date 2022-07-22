Truvestments Capital LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -206.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

