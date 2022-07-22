Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

NYSE DXC opened at $31.27 on Friday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

