Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 740.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Goff John C purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $10,718,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alpine Income Property Trust

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $60,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 916,504 shares in the company, valued at $16,075,480.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 43,412 shares of company stock worth $773,452. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Shares of PINE opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

