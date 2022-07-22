Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,385 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,385 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $492,516,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $250,668,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after purchasing an additional 764,512 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $126,053,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $122,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.14.
NXP Semiconductors Price Performance
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 41.99%.
NXP Semiconductors Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
