Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 79 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after purchasing an additional 560,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after purchasing an additional 170,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.18.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.2 %

UNP stock opened at $211.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

