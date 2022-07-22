TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.07. 412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The stock has a market cap of $41.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

